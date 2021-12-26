Indian authorities intercept large heroin haul from passenger transiting through Dubai

Heroin worth about $9.6 million has been found by Indian authorities hidden in the bag of a woman travelling from Addis Ababa through Dubai.

The seizure of 10.35 kilograms of the drug was made on December 25 by officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Customs officers working alongside international authorities arrested the female passenger from Guinea, who had travelled from Ethiopia on Christmas Day.

A search of the passenger’s bag on arrival in Delhi, India’s largest airport that serves 97 different destinations, uncovered the drugs estimated to have a street value of 724 million rupees.

Drug smugglers arrested in India can face up to 20 years in prison, depending on the volume of narcotics brought into the country.