UAE weather: Partly cloudy and cooler conditions

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be in the mid-twenties on Friday

ABU DHABI - 06NOV2011 - People enjoy the good weather with family and friends on Corniche family park to celebrate the first day of Eid al Ahda yesterday in Abu Dhabi. Ravindranath K / The National
The National
Dec 24, 2021

The UAE will be fair to partly cloudy on Friday as cooler weather conditions continue into the weekend.

Forecasters say it will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.

Dubai is expected to reach 27°C while Abu Dhabi could see top temperatures of 26°C.

Winds will be light to moderate, reaching top speeds of 30 km/h. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Weather conditions on Saturday will remain largely the same, with winds expected to gradually pick up.

