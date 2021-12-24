UAE weather: Partly cloudy and cooler conditions

The UAE will be fair to partly cloudy on Friday as cooler weather conditions continue into the weekend.

Forecasters say it will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.

Dubai is expected to reach 27°C while Abu Dhabi could see top temperatures of 26°C.

Winds will be light to moderate, reaching top speeds of 30 km/h. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Weather conditions on Saturday will remain largely the same, with winds expected to gradually pick up.