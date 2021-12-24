Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed sends warm Christmas greetings to all

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has sent a message of “joy and peace” as holiday revelers around the world and in the UAE gear up to celebrate the tradition of Christmas.

His tweet of good tidings went out to followers on Christmas Eve.

“To those celebrating the occasion, both in the UAE and around the world, I wish you a happy and merry Christmas. May this be a time of joy and peace for you and your families,” he tweeted.

In the run up to Christmas, the UAE has embraced the festivities, with malls and public places dressed up in red and green to celebrate the annual tradition.

Christmas trees, holiday markets and Santa Claus letterboxes can be found across malls in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, complete with Father Christmas and his elves.

Outside Dubai Festival City Mall, shoppers are greeted by a gigantic Christmas tree towering overhead, while the interior is a decked out Winter Wonderland with reindeer, faux snow and candy cane sculptures.

Meanwhile, in Abu Dhabi, Al Wahda Mall is particularly festive with its decorations, including oversized nutcracker statues, flying reindeer, dancing polar bears, snowmen and a gingerbread house, making it a perfect place for visitors to create new Instagram moments.