Watch: Dazzling Christmas tree completes Al Wasl 'snow globe' at Expo 2020 Dubai

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai are being treated to festive light and sound shows daily as the holiday season takes over.

Tighter Covid-19 precautions were put in place on Monday but there is still a lot to see for spectators wanting to enjoy some holiday cheer.

The world’s fair recently transformed into a winter wonderland with colourful decorations that invite tourists and residents to celebrate Christmas at the Expo.

Glittering lights adorn a towering Christmas tree under the Al Wasl dome, creating a magical snow globe effect for spectators of all ages to enjoy.

Pretend snow flakes gently fall on families gathered inside the immersive dome as a sound and light show is beamed across the Al Wasl dome every evening.

Children can meet Santa Claus, watch elves and fairies dance near Santa’s grotto and snap photos near a life-size sleigh, all under the enormous 20-metre tree.

The Expo has also released video and photographs of performers on stilts and magicians entertaining spectators under the steel trellis dome.

Live shows entertain visitors daily with cheery Christmas song and dance shows each evening in Expo's crown jewel Al Wasl.

Details of the schedules and performances are regularly updated and available on the Expo website.