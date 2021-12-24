Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates Palestine

The glories of Palestine are in focus at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday as its country day is celebrated.

It represents a moment to savour Palestine's incredible culture.

A ceremony to mark the day was held under Al Wasl Dome on Friday morning with speakers including Palestinian minister of economy, Khalid Al Osaili, who spoke about Palestine's rich history.

The celebrations will conclude with a special concert at the Jubilee Stage from 7pm to 9pm.

People will also be encouraged to visit Palestine's pavilion at the Expo site where the sights, smells and sounds of Jerusalem are showcased.

It aims to recreate the feel of Old City of Jerusalem, with its narrow alleyways and decorative arches. Stone slabs imported from the city complete the effect.

Pictures also attempt to recreate the bustling bazaars where Palestinians trade textiles and souvenirs, and where many bakeries sell the popular local bread.