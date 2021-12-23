Abu Dhabi teams up with Pfizer to train health workers

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health has teamed up with Pfizer to bolster expertise in clinical trials and medical processes.

The biopharmaceutical company, which jointly developed a Covid-19 vaccine, will train up to 150 clinical researchers as part of the agreement, it was announced on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Pfizer will support the department in establishing a training curriculum in advancing the early phases of clinical trials and drug development.

This will help to develop clinical trials to conduct and enhance research efforts and medical processes in the emirate.

Participants will also receive training in technologies and artificial intelligence tools that accelerate the drug discovery process.

The DoH aims to have 500 qualified clinical researchers by 2025 through various collaborations and initiatives.

“We are excited for our collaboration with Pfizer, which focuses on conducting safe and efficient early-stage clinical trials based on international guidelines and global best practices,” said Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, undersecretary of the department.

Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Department of Health, said it was an exciting development for health care in the emirate. Victor Besa / The National

The UAE has one of the world’s most successful Covid-19 vaccination drives, with 100 per cent of eligible people having received their first dose.

As of November, more than 90 per cent had received both doses.

Since the pandemic started, the Emirates was swift in making vaccines available to the public, as well as partaking in vaccine trials.

Last month, the DoH announced the procurement of the AZD7442 drug made by AstraZeneca, a new antibody drug to fight infections in high-risk patients.

“DoH is committed to positioning Abu Dhabi as an incubator for innovation in the field of life sciences and as a leading healthcare destination in the world,” Dr Al Kaabi said.

“We do this by providing a legislative environment that attracts and motivates research and innovation in health care, enhancing the means of co-operation that join Abu Dhabi with global partners, and continuing to roll out promising clinical trials and research projects.”

Pfizer's Lindsey Dietschi said Abu Dhabi has established a robust and sustainable healthcare system that fosters innovation in research and development.

“We believe in the vision of Abu Dhabi that aims to deliver more medical breakthroughs and ensure healthier communities,” she said.

