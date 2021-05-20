Abu Dhabi approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for all adults and over-12s

na30 MAY Vaccine A woman receives the Covid-19 vaccine at the Biogenix Labs at G42 in Masdar City. Victor Besa / The National (Victor Besa)

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available for everyone over the age of 12, Abu Dhabi's government said.

The decision on Thursday comes into effect immediately.

The vaccine will be available alongside the Sinopharm shot, the most commonly used vaccine in the UAE.

Pfizer-BioNTech will be available in all 46 clinics and centres run by the public health group Seha in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The decision came after the UAE government said booster shots would be available to people who have had the vaccine, particularly those with low immunity.

.@SEHAHealth, in collaboration with @DoHSocial, is providing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine across all of its 46 vaccination centres in the UAE, for individuals aged 12 and over, in addition to the Sinopharm vaccine, which is available for individuals aged 16 and over. pic.twitter.com/ginxD6gLja — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 20, 2021

Earlier, several UAE hospitals emailed residents to say that the Pfizer vaccine was now available.

Some Dubai clinics have accepted bookings for the Pfizer shot from people who have had both shots of the Sinopharm vaccine, six months after the second shot.

Officials are expected to set out more details about potential booster shots soon.

The latest news means that people as young as 12 can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while the Sinopharm vaccine is available to those over the age of 16.

Those exempt from receiving the vaccine include those who are currently or have recently been infected with Covid-19, volunteers in Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials, pregnant women, people vaccinated outside the country, those who have severe allergies to vaccines or vaccine components, and members of the community with diseases proven to interact negatively with the vaccine.

For more information or to book a Covid-19 vaccine appointment, call 800 50, visit www.seha.ae/covid-19-landing/ or download the Seha app.

