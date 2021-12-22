UAE sends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Malaysia

The UAE has sent humanitarian aid to Malaysia after more than a dozen people were killed and tens of thousands forced to flee their homes by the worst floods in decades.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces directed shelter supplies and food and medical parcels to be delivered in support of relief efforts.

The campaign is being co-ordinated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, head of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

A delegation from ERC will travel to Malaysia to provide further support.

Three days of torrential rain caused devastating flooding in eight states, leaving towns and villages submerged and causing widespread damage to facilities and infrastructure.

As of Wednesday, the death toll stood at 17, with fears the number may rise further.

More than 70,000 people have been displaced by the extreme weather.

Dr Mohammed Al Falahi, secretary general of the ERC, said the aid programme was being prepared based on the latest reports of the situation in Malaysia, with support directed to areas in most need.

He said the “the first phase will focus on shelter, food and health requirements, and then other stages will follow".

The UAE stepped in to help Malaysia after destructive flooding at the start of this year.

It sent medicine, food and shelter to more than 50,000 people affected in January after intense monsoon rains.