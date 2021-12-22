Ras Al Khaimah police uncover 67 drug hideouts in two-week operation

Suspects arrested in connection with the raid

Salam Al Amir
Dec 22, 2021

Anti-drugs police officers in Ras Al Khaimah uncovered 67 hideouts being used by drug dealers in a two-week operation.

Suspects connected to the locations have been arrested for related drug offences. The men were of Asian nationality and aged between 23 and 30.

The hideouts were used to promote and sell the narcotics.

“We received information about a gang promoting drugs and immediately formed an investigation team to track them down,” said Col Ibrahim Al Tunaiji, Director of RAK Police Anti-narcotic department.

“The suspects’ movements were under surveillance which helped identify how they worked.”

The men being watched were arrested and all drugs in their possession were seized.

Police did not reveal the value or types of drugs involved in the operation or how much was confiscated.

Images provided by the force show four suspects in custody and drugs wrapped in plastic bags laid down on a table in front of them alongside cash and tools used to scale and package the substances.

The suspects are awaiting trial.

