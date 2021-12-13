The National's best photographs of 2021

The National's picture editors pick the best photos taken by staff photographers in 2021

The National
Dec 13, 2021

Best original photography from ‘The National’, November 2021 — in pictures

Best original photography from ‘The National’, October 2021 — in pictures

Best original photography from ‘The National’, September 2021 — in pictures

Best original photography from The National, August 2021 — in pictures

Twelve images capturing the best original photography shot for 'The National' in July

Sixteen images capturing the best original photography for 'The National' in June

Fifteen images capturing the best original photography shot for 'The National' in May

