Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: fans treated to spectacular flypast

The Al Fursan jets were joined by an Etihad Boeing 737 over Yas Marina Circuit

Ian Oxborrow
Dec 12, 2021

The excitement at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix wasn't just found on the track but in the sky too, as race-goers were treated to a spectacular flypast.

The sky was filled with streaks of red, white, green and black as the Al Fursan aerial display team whizzed above the Yas Marina Circuit in the UAE capital in their Aermacchi MB-339A jets.

They were joined by an Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Greenliner ahead of the start of the final race of the 2021 Formula One season.

The GEnX engine powered 787 is one of the most efficient aircraft types – on average 15-20 per cent more fuel-efficient than similar aircraft and the Greenliner programme tests initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and improve sustainability for the entire aviation industry.

The jets flew perfectly in tandem as they passed 600 feet above the starting grid in time with the end of the national anthem.

The Al Fursan team have been a regular sight in the UAE skies, performing at events such as National Day celebrations and the Dubai Airshow.

This year's Grand Prix was set to be one of the most exciting in the history of the sport, with drivers Max Versteppen and Lewis Hamilton level on points going into the race.

Updated: December 12th 2021, 2:25 PM
