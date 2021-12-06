'We need new ideas': Sheikh Mohammed calls for more young Emirati leaders at graduation

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday attended the graduation ceremony for the next generation of Emirati leaders - and called for more to join their ranks.

Writing on social media, he paid tribute to the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development graduates and urged more ambitious Emiratis to follow in their footsteps.

Images showed Sheikh Mohammed with the graduates at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, urged more Emiratis to join the leadership programme. Photo: Dubai Media Office

"We need new ideas and new blood every day. I invite young people to register in the new batch," said Sheikh Mohammed.

The centre was established in 2003 with a mandate to train future leaders.

Over the course of 18 years, Sheikh Mohamed said, at least 800 Emirate leaders have come through the centre including "ministers, agents, general managers and company directors".

