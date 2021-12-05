Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Fujairah

The accident happened on Hamad Bin Abdullah street when the man was trying to cross the road

Fujairah ,United Arab Emirates- January, 21, 2015: Pedestrians crossing the road on the Hamad Bin Abdullah street in Fujairah . ( Satish Kumar / The National ) For News / Story by Ruba Haza *** Local Caption *** SK-Fujairah-22012015-06.jpg
Salam Al Amir
Dec 5, 2021

An Arab man was seriously injured after being hit by a car while crossing a road in Fujairah on Friday.

Police said the man, 45, was hit on Hamad Bin Abdullah street, but they did not say if he was attempting to cross from a non-designated area.

The accident was reported at 7pm. Police dispatched patrols and an ambulance to the scene and the man was taken to Fujairah hospital.

“Speed, lack of attention, and crossing from non-designated areas are the main causes of run-over accidents,” said Col Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, director of traffic and patrols department at Fujairah Police.

“Maintaining the safety of pedestrians is a joint responsibility of the driver and the pedestrian. Both should be vigilant and adhere to rules.”

He urged pedestrians to use designated crossing areas and ensure the road is clear.

“The department works on raising awareness among road users through multiple campaigns,” said Col Al Dhanhani.

Official data shows most accidents in the emirate happened in May, with 1,051 incidents.

Between January and August, 7,249 traffic accidents were reported that caused the death of two people and injured 76.

Excessive speed, failing to pay attention to the road, not following lane rules, overtaking wrongly, and failing to leave a safe distance caused the most accidents.

Updated: December 5th 2021, 11:21 AM
TransportCarsRoad safetyFujairah
