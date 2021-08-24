Driver, 18, arrested within hour of running over elderly man in Ajman

The incident happened on Corniche Street in the city. Pawan Singh / The National

Ajman Police arrested a teenager suspected of running over an elderly man and fleeing the scene.

Officers on Tuesday said the incident happened on Corniche Street in the city.

It is believed the youth left the scene of the incident but officers tracked him down within an hour.

“Our operations room received a report about the accident in Al Nakheel area two,” Maj Issa Al Shamsi of Ajman police said.

Police and an ambulance crew were sent to the scene and the alleged victim was taken to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital for treatment.

“A witness who saw the accident had written down the number plate of the car that ran over the man and handed it to police," Maj Al Shamsi said.

The case has now been referred to Public Prosecution.

Major Al Shamsi urged pedestrians to always cross roads at designated areas and warned drivers against leaving the scene of accidents.

