The National Ghaf Paper Social Competition

The promoter is: The National FZ LLC (P.O. Box: 769555) - Abu Dhabi

Competition Rules:

● This competition is open to residents of the United Arab Emirates only, aged 18 years or above.

● This competition is running on the social platforms: Instagram

● Entry for the competition starts on December 2 and ends on December 5, 2021. After this date, no further entries to the competition will be permitted.

● The National, The National’s group companies, subsidiaries, and any of their employees, family members, authorized distributors/promotional agencies and their families are not allowed to participate in the competition.

● Winners will be contacted on the day The National announces the winners on December 7. The winner must reply with the required details (Full name, Contact Number, Full Delivery Address and UAE/ID or passport with residence permit) to claim their prize within 72 hours of messaging them. If there is no reply or a reply is received after 72 hours of messaging them, The National shall have the right to choose a new winner.

Competition Mechanic:

The rules of the competition are as follows:

· Mention on the comments how the UAE helped grow your dreams

Competition Prizes: Prize: Winners will be sent The National Ghaf Paper, a plantable paper containing the 2 Dec UAE National Day edition.

How will winners be chosen?

· 50 Winners will be randomly chosen.

● The winners will be notified by DM on Instagram within one day of the winner selection.

● The National will notify the winner when and where the prize can be collected / is delivered.

● Upon claiming the prize, the winner must present a proof of identity (UAE/ID or passport with residence permit).

Further Terms:

● The prizes are non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and are not redeemable for cash or other products by the winners.

● The National will not be liable to reimburse the entrants for any expenses incurred in participating in this Competition.

● The section related to competitions in the Terms & Conditions (“TCs”) available on the website of The National is applicable to this Competition. In the event of any conflict or inconsistency between the rules and terms hereof and any terms or conditions set forth in the TCs, the terms and conditions set forth in this document shall prevail.

● By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating his/her agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

● This competition is subject to on-line competition and promotion laws of the United Arab Emirates.

● The National shall have the right, at its sole discretion and at any time, to change or modify these terms and conditions, such change shall be effective immediately upon posting to this webpage.

● The National also reserves the right to cancel the competition if circumstances outside of its control arise.