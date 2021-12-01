Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Grand Imam of Al Azhar

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has met Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Dr Al Tayeb and discussed with him the continuing co-operation between the UAE and Al Azhar in promoting moderation and tolerance and enhancing dialogue between civilisations.

Dr Al Tayeb congratulated the UAE on the country’s Golden Jubilee and he gave Sheikh Mohamed a copy of the Al Azhar Quran.

The meeting took place at the Founder's Memorial, which is dedicated to Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father.

Dr Al Tayeb and Pope Francis signed the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi during the latter's visit to the UAE in 2019. It called for the reconciliation of people of all faiths.

The Abrahamic Family House, under construction on Saadiyat Island, aims to be a physical manifestation of the document.

