Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Grand Imam of Al Azhar

Sheikh Mohamed and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb discuss ways to promote tolerance and moderation

The National
Dec 1, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has met Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Dr Al Tayeb and discussed with him the continuing co-operation between the UAE and Al Azhar in promoting moderation and tolerance and enhancing dialogue between civilisations.

Dr Al Tayeb congratulated the UAE on the country’s Golden Jubilee and he gave Sheikh Mohamed a copy of the Al Azhar Quran.

Read more
UAE vision of interfaith harmony takes shape in Abrahamic House of Fraternity

The meeting took place at the Founder's Memorial, which is dedicated to Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father.

Dr Al Tayeb and Pope Francis signed the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi during the latter's visit to the UAE in 2019. It called for the reconciliation of people of all faiths.

The Abrahamic Family House, under construction on Saadiyat Island, aims to be a physical manifestation of the document.

Abrahamic Family House under construction on Saadiyat Island - in pictures

Image 1 of 5

An aerial image released in June 2021 of the Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island shows that work is well under way. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Updated: December 1st 2021, 4:15 PM
Al AzharSheikh Mohamed bin ZayedAhmed El TayebEgypt
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Expo visitors making world’s largest Emirati burqa for UAE Golden Jubilee
An image that illustrates this article Ruler of Fujairah visits Sheikh Zayed's tomb on the country's 50th anniversary
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Grand Imam of Al Azhar
An image that illustrates this article UAE polar explorers unite to mark Antarctica Day