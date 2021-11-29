Sheikh Mohammed pardons 672 prisoners ahead of National Day

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 672 prisoners held across the emirate.

The humanitarian gesture aims to mark the UAE's Golden Jubilee, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

UAE leaders free thousands of prisoners every year in a show of compassion to mark public holidays and events such as Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

The President, Sheikh Khalifa, on Monday ordered the release of 870 prisoners. Their debts and fines will also be paid off.

Sharjah Ruler, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, also pardoned 237 prisoners. Fujairah Ruler Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi pardoned 107 and in Umm Al Quwain, at least 34 inmates were pardoned, Wam reported.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, also granted the release of 43 prisoners, while Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, also ordered the release of 442 prisoners.

Read more Ramadan 2021: how prisoners are pardoned in the UAE

All the pardoned prisoners demonstrated good conduct during their sentences, state news agency Wam reported.