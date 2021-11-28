Sheikh Saif bin Zayed meets New York police chief

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met New York police chief Dermot Shea on Sunday.

Their wide-ranging meeting focused on enhancing cooperation and sharing best practices in policing, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Shea, the son of Irish immigrants, has been New York Police Department commissioner since December, 2019.

New York police chief Dermot Shea, right, a son of Irish immigrants who started in the force as a beat officer. Jason Szenes / EPA

Mr Shea joined the force in 1991 as a beat officer in the Bronx and worked his way to the top.

The Ministry of Interior and the NYPD previously signed deals regarding joint training and combating transnational crime.

Senior officers from the NYPD attended the meeting.