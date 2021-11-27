Sheikh Hamdan lauds Dubai’s ranking in global survey

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has lauded Dubai’s ranking in a global survey.

The city was ranked fifth globally for “cultural interaction” in the Global Power City Index 2021, published by the Institute for Urban Strategies at the Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan.

Dubai has retained its position as the No. 1 city in the Arab world & achieved a global ranking of 5th in the ‘Cultural Interaction’ criterion in the Global Power City Index 2021. This accomplishment has been made possible by the vision of @HHShkMohd and the efforts of @LatifaMRM — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 27, 2021

This category measures leadership, tourist and cultural attractions, communication and visitor amenities.

Dubai rose to 14th place overall in the survey, from 17th place last year.

“The emirate was placed ahead of many major global cities despite the challenges the world is facing,” Sheikh Hamdan said on Twitter on Saturday. “Dubai continues to be a global model for a vibrant creative economy.”

London came top overall and in the “cultural interaction” category.

The survey ranks more than 40 major cities on aspects such as the economy, research and development, cultural interaction, livability, environment and accessibility.

Dubai is currently hosting Expo 2020 until March, with people across the globe coming to visit the world fair.

