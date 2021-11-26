NoFilter DXB weekend features Dh27m Lamborghini Centenario and drift racing

A weekend of drifting and bike stunts are in store for visitors to the NoFilter DXB lifestyle festival as Dubai Harbour's first big event kicks into gear this weekend.

High-performance sports cars will line up alongside street art, musical concerts and adrenalin sports displays as the International Dubai Motor Show unveils a new look for 2021.

The car exhibition has been one of the most popular annual events in the Dubai calendar in recent years, and a mainstay since 1989.

But like many other conferences, the show was sidelined by Covid-19 in 2020.

This year it is back with a bang – with a new urban feel and a weekend of public events.

The NoFilter event got under way on Wednesday and will be shifting into the fast lane in time for the weekend.

Previous shows featured expensive line-ups of luxury vehicles, from the world’s fastest electric car the Aspark OWL to custom-made, bulletproof limousines and off-road vehicles made for the battlefield.

Historically staged at Dubai World Trade Centre as a five-day commercial event, the show has a new home for 2021 at Dubai Harbour.

The port officially opened to take its first cruise ship passengers on Thursday, a year later than scheduled due to the global pandemic that brought the industry to a crunching halt.

It promises to be a lively weekend for visitors on cruise liners arriving in Dubai, as the NoFilter DXB festival gets into full swing with supercar parades and the latest motorsport innovations.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Dubai Marina, visitors can strap themselves into a high-performance sports car as a stunt driver takes them on a drift racing demonstration.

As one of only 20 in the world, the Dh27 million ($7.3m) Lamborghini Centenario will be on public display for the first time in the region.

The car is based on the Lamborghini Aventador, which was unveiled at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show to commemorate the 100th birthday of the company's founder, Ferruccio Lamborghini.

The limited production Centenario has a top speed of 350kph and is the highlight of a string of cars on show.

Limited-edition motors, classics and rare sports vehicles belonging to car clubs across the UAE will feature at the event.

A nod towards urban street culture is a fresh addition to the show and brings basketball displays, stunt bikes, skateboarding, street art and graffiti alongside the region’s first floating football pitch.

Gates open from 11am until 10pm on Friday and Saturday, November 26 to 27, with tickets priced from Dh30.