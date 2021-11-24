What are the Covid rules at the Dubai Rugby Sevens 2021?

After a one-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the much-anticipated Dubai Rugby Sevens will open its doors to crowds again on December 2.

The three-day event, which falls on the same weekend as the UAE National Day celebrations, will run at 80 per cent capacity and operate on a digital ticket basis.

Visitors do not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result to enter the venue.

However, there are health and safety rules in place to keep people safe – following updated guidance from the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

Masks should be worn while moving around the venue, including in the main stadium and at the various food and beverage areas located throughout the site.

Security staff will be stationed to ensure people are maintaining a physical distance of one metre.

This year, visitors will not be able to buy tickets at the gates. Organisers have advised people to purchase their passes online before heading to the event to avoid disappointment.

Visitors can buy day passes online before the event, with a Friday ticket costing Dh400 and a Saturday pass priced at Dh375. Entry on Thursday is free but visitors still have to download a ticket before entry.

Contactless payment is encouraged throughout the venue and special wristbands will be available for fans to top up their credit, through the event app, to purchase food, drink and merchandise.

Here, The National has put together a participant checklist for attending the Dubai Rugby Sevens.

What you need to know

- You do not need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result to attend the event

- Download The Emirates Dubai 7s App to buy digital tickets before the event

- Show tickets to security staff at the entrance gates

- Face masks must be worn unless you are (i) seated at your table, (ii) eating or drinking, or (iii) exempt for medical reasons

- Keep a distance of one metre from all people and staff outside of your own party of guests

Are children (under 18s) allowed to attend the tournament?

Yes. Children under the age of 18 are allowed to attend the event providing that:

- Children 11 years and younger obtain free tickets, which are available through the app

- Children aged 12 years and older will have to purchase a general admission ticket to enter, which is also available through the app

Does my child need to be fully vaccinated or have a PCR test to enter?

No

________________________________

50 years of Dubai Rugby Sevens - in pictures