UAE records 77 Covid-19 cases after 339,318 tests carried out

The UAE reported 77 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths on Friday.

A further 93 people recovered from the virus, bringing the country's overall recovery tally to 735,992.

In another day of large-scale screening, 339,318 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

The latest infections brought the country's Covid-19 cases total to 741,291.

The total death toll is 2,144.

More than 97.8 million PCR tests have been carried out in the UAE and case numbers have declined sharply in recent months – dropping to below 100 new cases a day for the past few weeks.

Death rates have also dropped significantly – down to zero on some days – in another encouraging sign of the country’s recovery from the pandemic.

In a study published in the British Medical Journal, researchers said wearing masks is the most effective measure to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Face coverings were shown to reduce the number of cases of coronavirus by 53 per cent.

Researchers said the results showed the importance of continued precautions such as mask-wearing, social distancing and handwashing, alongside vaccination programmes, in controlling the spread of the virus.