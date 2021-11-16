UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation sets record for the world's largest training session

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest Jiu-Jitsu training session, involving 2,700 people.

The event was hosted simultaneously at 14 different sites across the country, including the Brazil pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro made a surprise visit to watch the lesson at his country's pavilion, which took place on the South American country’s Republic Day.

Mr Bolsonaro met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Fernando Igreja, the Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE, and took selfies with fans.

The Brazilian president said the 13th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, taking place from November 17 to 19, “showcases the evolution of the sport in the UAE, and the growth of Jiu-Jitsu across the world".

He said the world record “contributes to the consolidation of relations between the people of UAE and Brazil and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest”.

Other training sessions for the Guinness World Record bid were staged at nine schools in Abu Dhabi and four in Al Ain.

Mohammed Al Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the group was proud to host the world record attempt.

“The session at Expo 2020 Dubai was the highlight, as we hosted it in the Brazil pavilion to coincide with the country’s Republic Day," he said.

“In addition, we chose to organise the classes in 13 schools in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, based on our belief in the importance of promoting the sport among youth, who constitute the most important source of Jiu-Jitsu talent in the UAE."

Brazilian jiu-jitsu is considered the UAE’s unofficial national sport, which is taught as part of the curriculum in more than 100 UAE schools and practised by the Armed Forces.

Abu Dhabi regularly hosts major jiu-jitsu tournaments.