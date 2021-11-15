Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Brazil's president

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, held talks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday at the Al Shati Palace.

The leaders discussed the friendship and cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen them in various fields such as the economy, commerce and technology.

They also discussed several regional and international issues of mutual concern and the developments taking place in the region.

Both spoke about the Covid-19 pandemic and highlighted the importance of promoting cooperation to contain its humanitarian, health and economic effects.

Mr Bolsonaro congratulated Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's winning bid to host Cop28 in 2023.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Mr Bolsonaro and said the UAE was keen to increase its cooperation with Brazil and help members of communities to live better lives.

The meeting was also attended by several officials.