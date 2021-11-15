Abu Dhabi landmarks light up for World Diabetes Day

Landmarks across Abu Dhabi were bathed in blue on Sunday to mark World Diabetes Day.

The Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Bridge and Emirates Palace were among those that lit up for the occasion.

World Diabetes Day is held every year on November 14, the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who along with Charles Herbert Best discovered the hormone insulin in 1922.

Before the discovery, the diagnosis was a death sentence.

Half of those who developed it died within two years and more than 90 per cent within five years.

Diabetes is a major problem in the UAE, affecting one in five people. It ranks 10th in the world in terms of prevalence, while Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar also have high numbers people with the condition.

It is also a major risk factor for Covid-19 complications, with 40 per cent of deaths in the UAE being linked to diabetes.