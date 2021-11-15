Abu Dhabi landmarks light up for World Diabetes Day

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Zayed Bridge and Mubadala among those that glowed blue for the occasion

Gillian Duncan
Nov 15, 2021

Landmarks across Abu Dhabi were bathed in blue on Sunday to mark World Diabetes Day.

The Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Bridge and Emirates Palace were among those that lit up for the occasion.

World Diabetes Day is held every year on November 14, the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who along with Charles Herbert Best discovered the hormone insulin in 1922.

Before the discovery, the diagnosis was a death sentence.

Half of those who developed it died within two years and more than 90 per cent within five years.

Read More
Covid-19 could be cause of new form of diabetes, doctors say

Diabetes is a major problem in the UAE, affecting one in five people. It ranks 10th in the world in terms of prevalence, while Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar also have high numbers people with the condition.

It is also a major risk factor for Covid-19 complications, with 40 per cent of deaths in the UAE being linked to diabetes.

Updated: November 15th 2021, 7:17 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Innovation acceleration: Digital transformation is key to energy industry survival
An image that illustrates this article Doctors urge UAE public to have regular screenings for diabetes
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed visit Dubai Airshow 2021
An image that illustrates this article Fighter jets and Boeing 777X take to the skies at Dubai Airshow