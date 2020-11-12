World Diabetes Day: Close to your heart for T2 diabetes

People with Type 2 diabetes have a higher risk of heart disease and stroke. Despite advances in care, cardiovascular diseases are the top causes of death. Added to this, is that the relationship between diabetes and cardiovascular diseases is not always well understood.

So, many Type 2 diabetes sufferers do not realise these risks until it is very late. To help people know more, for World Diabetes Day 2020 on Saturday November 14, The National and leading pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim, hosted an expert discussion exploring the link between Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

For World Diabetes Day our expert panel includes:

Dr Mohamed Hassanein, a senior consultant in endocrinology

Dr Abdallah Shehab, a consultant cardiologist

Ousama Al Haj, general manager and head of human pharma, at Boehringer Ingelheim, Gulf



The discussion is hosted by The National's assistant editor-in-chief Mustafa Alrawi.



In this episode:

What is T2 diabetes? (1m 14s)

Why is the Mena region more affected? (7m 25s)

Can you cure T2 diabetes? (9m 39s)

How does Covid-19 affect you if you are diabetic? (12m 54s)

The link between diabetes and cardiovascular diseases (14m 42s)

Raising awareness (18m 34s)

For more information visit: https://www.mea.boehringer-ingelheim.com/

Or https://www.facebook.com/BoehringerMEA