Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hosts French minister for defence talks

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, welcomed Florence Parly, France's Minister of the Armed Forces, to Al Shati Palace on Sunday.

During high-level talks in the capital, the pair discussed ongoing co-operation between the nations in military and defence affairs.

They also reviewed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was held as a joint military exercise between the UAE and France concluded in Ras Al Khaimah.

The drill, involving mountain units from UAE ground forces and the French 27th Mountain Infantry Brigade, got under way on October 24. It featured a series of military mountain missions and was part of a collaborative programme.

It was one of a number of exercises carried by UAE Armed Forces with international allies in an effort to promote co-operation, joint action and the exchange of military expertise.

In attendance were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Ali Al Shamsi, deputy secretary general of the Supreme National Security Council, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority and member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Maj Gen Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence.