UAE weather: partly cloudy with fog expected

The UAE will enjoy fair to partly cloudy conditions on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 32°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi but it will feel humid in the evening.

Forecasters from the National Centre for Meteorology say the some fog is expected to develop in the early hours.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate, reaching top speeds of 25 km/h.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by late night and Sunday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

