Noura Al Kaabi meets French President Emmanuel Macron

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, shared the UAE's vision for harmony and tolerance after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron at the Paris Peace Forum.

Ms Al Kaabi conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

She stressed that relations between the UAE and France are continuing to evolve and cited opportunities to expand ties across economic, investment and cultural fields.

On the sidelines of the fourth annual forum, she said the UAE's participation provided an opportunity to discuss global challenges and develop ways to address them.

The minister said the UAE's involvement was centred on its belief that peace, tolerance and coexistence offer a pathway to comprehensive economic development and can steer societies away from violence and terrorism.

She pointed to the Emirate's strong record in this regard, including the signing of the Human Fraternity Document in Abu Dhabi, which resulted in the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of a resolution declaring February 4 as the 'International Day for Human Fraternity'.

She highlighted the Abrahamic Family House, being built in Abu Dhabi, as a shining example of the country's mission to promote co-existence and acceptance among various faiths, nationalities and cultures.

The three-day Paris Peace Forum concludes on Saturday.