Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid shares vision of ‘better future’ after meeting economic chief

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, shared a golden vision for the future after meeting the founder of the World Economic Forum.

Sheikh Mohammed spoke of the mutual aspirations held by the UAE and WEF, both of which were established in 1971, following discussions with Klaus Schwab, the global summit’s executive chairman.

Sheikh Mohammed said both the UAE and WEF have ambitious goals of shaping a better world for all.

“The Forum celebrates 50 years and the UAE celebrates 50 years,” he posted on Twitter.

“And we share a vision whose goal is to gather minds and stimulate ideas and create a better future for humanity.”

Sheikh Mohammed hosted Mr Schwab before the start of the Great Narrative event, to be held by the UAE Government in partnership with WEF this Thursday and Friday.

The two-day convention will gather global experts in sectors including health, genetics, space, economics, urbanisation and climate change, and will culminate in a book, The Great Narrative.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at the launch of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, March 13, 2021. Wam

In September, when the conference was announced, Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the event would reflect the importance of mapping future trends to build thriving communities.

The WEF’s annual meeting is traditionally held in January in the snow-capped mountain resort of Davos in Switzerland, with world leaders, business heads, central bankers and billionaires flying in for conferences and networking sessions.

It was cancelled this year owing to the pandemic but is set to return to its Alpine home for the 2022 meeting, from January 17 to 21.