Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed attends jiu-jitsu championship opening ceremony

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, a member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, attended the opening ceremony of the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship on Sunday.

It will run at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena at Zayed Sports City until November 11.

The UAE teams have already won several medals at the championship, boosting their chances of qualifying for the World Games being held in the US next year.

They entered the event in fine form, having topped the medal table at the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in September.