Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE flag 'an enduring display of national unity'

UAE flag day is celebrated throughout the country today

Neil Halligan
Nov 3, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces said the UAE colours will be flown with pride today – the country's annual flag day.

The UAE flag was created by Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah, when he was 19, after reading a newspaper article about a contest to design the new nation’s flag.

He was inspired by the poet, Safi-u-ddin Al Hali. The four colours on the flag represent Arab unity, as described in poetry written by Al Hali.

Fifty years later, Sheikh Mohamed said the flag remains "an enduring display of national unity".

"Fifty years ago, a historic design competition was held to choose the flag that would represent our country on the world stage," Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, attend Expo 2020 on UAE Flag Day. Photo: Screengrab from Dubai Media Office live feed

"On the occasion of Flag Day, the UAE flag is flown with pride across each of the seven Emirates in an enduring display of national unity."

UAE flag day was first celebrated in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to celebrate the accession of Sheikh Khalifa as President of the UAE in 2004.

Last week, Sheikh Mohammed urged the public to celebrate this year's flag day, which is just weeks before the UAE’s Golden Jubilee on December 2.

Schools, government offices, businesses and individuals will hang the country’s flag outside their homes and workplaces today.

Flag-raising ceremonies, in which the national anthem is played, will be held to mark the occasion.

Articles 3 and 4 of the General Treaty of 1819, in which Britain enforced the design of flags flown by the so-called Trucial States.

