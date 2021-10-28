Satellite captures stunning image of UAE to mark world’s largest space conference in Dubai

A European satellite has captured a remarkable image of the UAE to celebrate the world’s largest space conference taking place in Dubai this week.

The image from space, captured by the European Space Agency’s Sentinel 3 satellite, was posted on Twitter on Thursday.

The agency described the picture as “a Sentinel 3 view of the Dubai area, where the International Astronautical Congress is currently taking place”.

It is the first time an Arab country is hosting the International Astronautical Congress, which was first held in 1950.

More than 4,000 visitors from all over the world are attending the five-day event, which is at the Dubai World Trade Centre until October 29.

Heads of some of the biggest space agencies, including the US, Russia, Japan and India, are in attendance at the congress.

Leading private companies such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Blue Origin and Airbus, also spoke about their plans in space exploration.

The congress creates opportunities for space agencies and private companies to form new partnerships.

The UAE Space Agency signed an agreement with Russian space agency Roscosmos to increase partnership in areas such as human spaceflight and protecting intellectual property.

Meanwhile, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre formed a new partnership with Airbus on the Emirates Lunar Mission.

