UAE weather: partly cloudy with a chance of fog

Oct 23, 2021

The UAE will experience fair and partly cloudy conditions on Sunday.

Forecasters say there is a chance of fog or mist developing over some areas in early hours.

Temperatures in Dubai expected to reach a maximum of 33°C while Abu Dhabi will reach 34°C.

Winds will be light to moderate, reaching a top speeds of 10 – 20 km/h in coastal areas. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Monday will see similar fair conditions develop with winds picking up at times.

