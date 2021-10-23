UAE weather: partly cloudy with a chance of fog

The UAE will experience fair and partly cloudy conditions on Sunday.
Forecasters say there is a chance of fog or mist developing over some areas in early hours.
Temperatures in Dubai expected to reach a maximum of 33°C while Abu Dhabi will reach 34°C.
Winds will be light to moderate, reaching a top speeds of 10 – 20 km/h in coastal areas. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Monday will see similar fair conditions develop with winds picking up at times.
Updated: October 23rd 2021, 11:55 PM