Coronavirus: UAE records 88 new cases

The UAE reported 88 new coronavirus cases and 135 recoveries on Friday.

Officials said two people died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 739,106 cases, 733,008 recoveries and 2,128 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

There are now 3,970 active cases in the country.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down the number of daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January.

An additional 279,134 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing to 90,744,190 the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak.

50,484 doses of the vaccine were administered in the previous 24hrs.

More than 86 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Elsewhere, Thailand will allow vaccinated visitors from 46 countries to forgo Covid-19 quarantine from next month, up from the 10 previously announced, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Thursday.

The South-east Asian country is set to introduce the new quarantine-free travel arrangements on November 1 as it seeks to revive its vital tourism industry.

The 46 countries include Britain, the US, China, Singapore, Germany and Australia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.