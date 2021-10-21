Coronavirus: cases dip below 100 for second time this month

The UAE reported 94 new coronavirus cases on Thursday as the daily caseload fell into double digits for the second time this month.

140 people recovered from the virus.

Officials said two people died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 739,018 cases, 732,873 recoveries and 2,126 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped consistently since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January.

An additional 271,439 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing to 90,465,056 the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways has announced that it will resume operations to Sydney, Australia, by November 1.

Bookings for flights between Abu Dhabi and the Australian city are already open, with return economy flights at the beginning of next month starting from Dh6,595 ($1,795).

In a post on Twitter announcing the news, the airline said the flights will give “Australians overseas the opportunities to return home to visit their families and friends”, but warned seats would be limited.