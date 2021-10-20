Coronavirus: 112 new cases as UAE passes 90 million tests since start of pandemic

The UAE reported 112 new coronavirus cases and 138 recoveries on Wednesday.

Officials said two people had died in the previous 24 hours from complications.

An additional 304,976 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to 90,193,617.

The country has recorded 738,924 cases, 732733 recoveries and 2,124 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate are credited for bringing down the number of daily infections.

Case numbers have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January.

Meanwhile, UAE officials announced on Wednesday that a pioneering modelling tool has been created to stop the spread of Covid-19 at public events and gatherings.

Read more UK Covid daily deaths highest since March amid pressure for Plan B

Known as 'the Expo 2020 model', it was unveiled at the world fair by partners involved in the project, including Expo 2020, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and Khalifa University of Science and Technology.

The tool was developed by researchers at Khalifa University to make visitors' experiences at Expo safer, after it was predicted that more than 25 million people will pass through the gates over the next six months.

It works by combing several key factors, such as the number of visitors from countries around the world and other parameters, including rates of transmission and risk of infection.