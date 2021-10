The weather today will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the day, with a decrease in temperatures.

It will be humid at night and into Wednesday morning, with a chance of fog or mist over some internal and coastal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing dust and sand to blow about.

Conditions at sea will be rough during the daytime, becoming moderate by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Gulf of Oman.