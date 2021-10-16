Expo 2020 Dubai: Slovakia's hydrogen-powered concept car unveiled

Shaped like a water droplet to reflect its power supply, Slovakia’s first hydrogen-powered car has been unveiled at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sleek and aerodynamic, the sports car is fuelled by hydrogen technology that produces no harmful emissions.

The MH2 concept car has been designed to show what can be achieved by developing new technologies used in alternative transport powered by non-fossil fuels.

Slovakian car designer Branislav Maukš has worked with Ferrari since 2007 and has put the vehicle on show in his country’s pavilion as an example of the future of mobility.

“Slovakia believes in hydrogen technology,” he said.

“As hydrogen is part water, we took inspiration from water after studying its forms and colours.”

The sports car is quick off the mark, reaching 100km per hour in just four seconds and has a top speed of 250kph.

But it is the zero emissions that promise the potential of a new era of green transport.

The biggest challenge facing developers, however, is the cost.

Hydrogen fuel is much more efficient than gasoline, but it is also four times more expensive.

As the industry develops, this is expected to reduce.

“Viewed from the top, the car cabin has the shape of a water droplet.,” said Mr Maukš.

“For the rest of the body, we took inspiration from the body of an athlete. As a result, the shape of the MH2 is very aerodynamic and strong, resembling an athlete ready for the start of a race.”

Created in partnership between Slovakia’s automotive industry leader, Matador Group, and the Košice Technical University, the hydrogen concept car reflects Slovakia’s ability to initiate collaboration between the automotive and academic sectors.

The Slovakia Pavilion is in the heart of the Mobility District, and has the theme of ‘Movement of the Future: Hydrogen, Aviation and Space’.

Among the other main exhibits are the space robot, Androver, originally created for Nasa, and a flight simulator created by the Slovak firm Virtual Reality Media, specialising in flight and ground technology simulators.