New Zealand Maoris’ Kapa Haka wows audience at Expo

A sizeable audience at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre was treated to a performance central to New Zealand’s national identity – the Kapa Haka

For most, the ceremonial Maori war dance is performed before each All Blacks rugby game and is intended as a challenge to the opposition and rousing rally for players before heading into battle on the pitch.

For New Zealanders, it is part of their national identity, creating meaningful connections within communities, other nations and people.​

Those lucky enough to witness the performance of UAE-based Kapa Haka group Ngati Koraha at the amphitheatre – in the Al Forsan district – were treated to a rousing performance of compositions, chants, choral singing and graceful action songs.

For those who missed it, there are plans to have further Kapa Haka performances in November as well as on New Zealand’s national day, on January 31.