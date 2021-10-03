Sheikh Saif leads funeral escort of Emirati pilot who died on duty

Lt Nasser Al Rashidi was killed with three others when plane crashed while on a humanitarian mission

The National
Oct 3, 2021

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has lead the funeral escort for pilot Lt Nasser Al Rashidi, who died on duty on Saturday, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

Al Rashidi and three others died when the plane they were on crashed during a humanitarian mission.

Sheikh Saif offered the funeral prayers at Martyr Omar Al Meqbali Mosque in Al Ain and expressed his condolences to the man’s family.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, offered prayers for the family at the funeral, which took place in Al Ain. Photo: Wam

Pilot Lt Khamis Al Holy, Shahid Ghulam, a doctor, and nurse Joel Minto were also killed in the crash.

All four onboard the plane were on duty when it came down, Abu Dhabi Police said on Saturday.

