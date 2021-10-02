UAE weather: Partly cloudy and hazy at times

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 40°C in Abu Dhabi and 39°C in Dubai.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Cloudy weather once again around the Corniche area. Khushnum Bhandari for The National
The National
Oct 2, 2021

The United Arab Emirates will experience hazy and partly cloudy conditions on Saturday.

Forecasters from the National Centre of Meteorology say it will be humid by night over some coastal and internal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, reaching a maximum of over 35 km/h throughout out the day.

Weather conditions on Sunday will be cloudy and partly dusty at times, with winds expected to pick up considerably.

The sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough to very rough at times in Oman Sea.

Updated: October 2nd 2021, 12:25 AM
