Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi welcomes Rwandan president to capital

Paul Kagame is attending a conference in the Emirates

Oct 2, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Rwanda's President Paul Kagame to Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces held talks with the long-serving African leader.

State news agency Wam said Sheikh Mohamed stressed the importance the UAE places on relations with Rwanda and the African continent more broadly, including the need for joint action, investment opportunities and prosperity and peace for all.

Mr Kagame, who has served as Rwandan president since 2000, is in Abu Dhabi for the World Policy Conference.

