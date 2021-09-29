UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

Princess President Sheikh Khalifa led condolences from the UAE to the King of Morocco following the death of Princess Lalla Malika.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also expressed their sympathies in messages to King Mohammed VI over the loss of his aunt.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince made a phone call on Tuesday to the monarch to offer his support.

The King of Morocco thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his sincere condolences.

The princess, who was highly regarded for her humanitarian endeavours and was president of the Moroccan Red Crescent, was 88.