Ruler of Dubai approves Dh1m housing loans and 4,000 plots for Emirati families

Emirati families in Dubai will be entitled to loans of up to Dh1 million to help them get onto the property ladder.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, approved the measure on Monday as he gave the go ahead for 4,000 new homes to be built.

The value of the new project is Dh5.2 billion.

The decision came after Sheikh Mohammed at the weekend said Dh65 billion would be allocated to Emirati housing in the next 20 years.

"As we mentioned previously, I will follow up the housing policy myself with Hamdan and Maktoum during the coming period," he wrote on Twitter.

Several housing areas designed for Emiratis have been completed in the UAE in the past year.

In May, a Dh1.264 billion ($344m) housing project for Emiratis was inaugurated in Al Mirfa City, Al Dhafra.

Al Mughirah housing projectThe residential project spans an area of ​​2,060,000 square metres.

Al Mughirah project is located on the coast in Al Dhafra, and includes 410 modern villas designed with features inspired by Emirati culture. Each of the villas is 543 square metres in size and built on a plot of 1,080 square metres.

Located on the coast, Al Mughirah also includes four mosques, buildings for 30 shops, 13 parks and beach facilities.

In October 2020, a Dh674 million ($183.5m) development was opened in Abu Dhabi. Al Samha project is about a 40-minute drive from Abu Dhabi's city centre. The housing project was built for UAE citizens and comprised of 250 villas.