Expo 2020 Dubai’s road and infrastructure projects cost Dh15 billion

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has spent Dh15 billion on road and infrastructure projects relating to Expo 2020 Dubai, officials say.

An enormous portfolio of work has been completed ahead of the much-anticipated world fair, which is opening on October 1.

The projects include the completion of Dubai Metro's Route 2020 that connects seven stations and 50 trains, the construction of roads spanning 138 lane-kilometres, including nine flyovers, and finalising plans on how best to manage 200 public buses, from 18 bus stations around the UAE, during the fair.

Other tasks include organising 15,000 taxis and limousines, managing 30,000 parking spots at the Expo site and using the latest tech and artificial intelligence to manage traffic movement.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, confirmed the readiness of the infrastructure, roads and mass transit networks ahead of the grand opening of the “world’s greatest show”.

Expo 2020 will run from October 1 until March 31 from 10am to midnight on weekdays and 10am to 2am on weekends and special days.

Metro timings

The Dubai Metro Expo 2020 Station will begin operations on October 1, with the Red and Green Lines offering services from Saturday to Wednesday from 5am to 1.15am.

On Thursdays the service will run from 5am to 2.15am. On Fridays from 8am to 1.15am.

The Dubai Tram will run from Saturday to Thursday from 6am to 1am and from 8am to 1am on Fridays.

Expo buses

Buses heading to the Expo site will operate from 6.30am each day and continue service for 90 minutes after the Expo closes.

Bus services between the Expo gates (Expo People Mover) will start service from 6.30am until 90 minutes after gates are closed. Taxi and e-hail services will be running around the clock.

Taxis

A total of 9,710 taxis and 5,681 limousines will be deployed for the Expo, which can be booked through ride-hailing operators Uber and Careem.

RTA added 10 vehicles to serve people of determination at the site.

To manage traffic flow, RTA will use the Enterprise Command and Control Centre and the Intelligent Traffic Centre at Al Barsha.

