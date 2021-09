The Burj Al Arab in Dubai, which has some chance of some rain this afternoon. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The weather will be fair, partly cloudy and hazy at times, with a chance of some rain in the east by the afternoon.

It will be humid at night and into Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Gulf of Oman.