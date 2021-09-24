Rain and thunder lash Al Ain on wet start to weekend

Heavy rainfall made for tough driving conditions in Al Ain. Photo: The National Centre of Meteorology

Drivers faced challenging conditions as heavy rain and thunder lashed Al Ain on Friday.

Pools of water formed on roads after downpours during the day.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) released footage on social media of the stormy weather, with many of its tweets featuring a cloud seeding hashtag.

The weather forecaster predicted convective clouds would take shape in the skies during the afternoon to early evening, along with the prospect of strong winds.

Convective clouds are ideal for cloud seeding.

Planes are fitted with special flares that are loaded with salt crystals and fired into convective, or warm, clouds that have an updraft or rising current of air.

The updraft then sucks the salt crystals up into the clouds where they attract tiny particles of water that collide, becoming heavier and then falling as rain.