Rain and thunder lash Al Ain on wet start to weekend

Drivers had to contend with hazardous road conditions

Heavy rainfall made for tough driving conditions in Al Ain. Photo: The National Centre of Meteorology

The National
Sep 24, 2021

Drivers faced challenging conditions as heavy rain and thunder lashed Al Ain on Friday.

Pools of water formed on roads after downpours during the day.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) released footage on social media of the stormy weather, with many of its tweets featuring a cloud seeding hashtag.

The weather forecaster predicted convective clouds would take shape in the skies during the afternoon to early evening, along with the prospect of strong winds.

Convective clouds are ideal for cloud seeding.

Cloud seeding causes light rain in Sweihan - one of the hottest places on Earth

Planes are fitted with special flares that are loaded with salt crystals and fired into convective, or warm, clouds that have an updraft or rising current of air.

The updraft then sucks the salt crystals up into the clouds where they attract tiny particles of water that collide, becoming heavier and then falling as rain.

Updated: September 24th 2021, 12:21 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Rain and thunder lash Al Ain on wet start to weekend
Rain and thunder lash Al Ain on wet start to weekend
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi Police warn drivers after hard shoulder crash
Abu Dhabi Police warn drivers after hard shoulder crash
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi Police release dramatic footage of hard shoulder crash
Abu Dhabi Police release dramatic footage of hard shoulder crash
An image that illustrates this article UAE records 303 Covid-19 cases in lowest daily tally for 13 months
UAE records 303 Covid-19 cases in lowest daily tally for 13 months