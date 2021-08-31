Cloud seeding causes light rain in Sweihan - one of the hottest places on Earth

Successful cloud-seeding operations caused light rainfall over Sweihan and Al Arad in Al Ain on Tuesday evening, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

The light showers brought some respite after the summer heat. Sweihan recorded the highest daytime temperature on June 6 when the mercury soared to 51.8°C, making it the hottest place on Earth that day.

The city's long-time residents told The National then that the first week of June was perhaps the hottest they have known and it felt like an inferno.

The weather forecaster said some clouds will form eastward by Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, there is a probability of some convective clouds forming eastward and southward by afternoon.

Convective clouds are ideal for cloud seeding.

Planes are fitted with special flares that are loaded with salt crystals and fired into convective, or warm, clouds that have an updraft – or rising current of air.–

The updraft then sucks the salt crystals up into the cloud where they attract tiny particles of water that collide, becoming heavier and then falling as rain.

