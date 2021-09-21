Dubai and Abu Dhabi weather: Last blast of high humidity before autumn arrives

High levels of humidity in the UAE can make the summer air feel sticky. All photos by Victor Besa / The National

Humidity in the UAE reached almost 80 per cent on Tuesday in one of the last remaining sticky mornings of summer before autumn sets in.

Weather experts say the cooler months are more humid on average in the Emirates. This is why fog is common but high temperatures make muggy mornings feel more uncomfortable.

It could, for instance, be 38°C on two different days, but one would feel hotter, owing to higher humidity.

When it is hot with low humidity, sweat evaporates into the atmosphere, helping people cool down.

But in very high humidity, the atmosphere is already heavy with moisture, meaning there is little room for more vapour. Sweat evaporates more slowly, causing our bodies to overheat.

This is why there are often two numbers in weather forecasts – the actual temperature, and a “feels like” figure. The latter is often much higher in the UAE.

By 9.30am in Abu Dhabi, the humidity had dropped to 60 per cent and it was 34°C but it felt like 42°C.

The temperature is expected to reach a high of 40°C in coastal areas today and 41°C inland, with fair-to-cloudy skies that will become hazy at times.

More of the same is expected this week with partly sunny skies and clouds in the east.

The temperature will remain consistently in the high 30s in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with clear sunny skies over the next two weeks, long-range weather forecasts by the BBC say.

But the sweaty days could soon be behind us.

In late August, the Suhail star appeared in the sky over central Arabia, signalling the end of the extreme summer heat.

However, according to the Gulf Al Drour calendar, the return of the good weather will come about 70 to 80 days later.

So, unfortunately, there are still some hot days ahead, with temperatures remaining in the high 30s for the foreseeable future – and further high humidity early on Wednesday.

Here is the weather forecast for the days ahead:

Wednesday

It will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times. Clouds may appear over the mountains by afternoon. It will be humid by night with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Thursday

It will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. It will be humid at night in some coastal and internal areas. There will be light to moderate winds during the daytime.

Friday

Fair weather in general and partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some convective cloud formation by afternoon. It will be humid by night.

Saturday

It will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, with a chance of some convective cloud formation by afternoon. It will be humid by night and into Sunday morning in some coastal and internal areas.

Temperature this week

The temperature in coastal areas will be a maximum of 36°C to 41°C with a minimum of 28°C to 32°C. Maximum humidity will range from 75 per cent to 90 per cent.

In internal areas, the maximum temperature will be from 39°C to 43°C with a minimum of 24°C to 29°C. Maximum humidity will range from 70 per cent to 85 per cent.

In the mountains, the maximum temperature will range from 32°C to 37°C and the minimum will be 22°C to 26°C. Humidity will be 50 per cent to 70 per cent.